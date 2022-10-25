Girl, 11, testifies about the deaths of her mother, sister

Oct. 25—An 11-year-old girl testified in court Monday she did not remember who pulled the trigger of the gun that killed her 10-year-old sister.

Her statement was contrary to accounts she gave a forensic interviewer after her mother, Nichole Pumphrey, 31, her mother's 31-year-old friend Lawrence Cannon and her sister, Amariah Emery were shot to death inside Pumphrey's house the night of Oct. 15, 2018.

The child was called into court to recount her version of what happened that night when her sister was shot in front of her eyes on the steps of the house. Police in a report and through testimony in the courts determined Amariah was the last of the three shot that night after she witnessed two intruders in the living room, then her mother's and sister's deaths.

The trial of Steven Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, resumed Monday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas after a juror a week ago contracted COVID-19. One of two alternate jurors was dismissed, according to Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding over the trial.

The girl, sitting in front of Procopio face to face, gave the jury her account of the horror that night when she was 7 years old and tragically lost two family members and a family friend.

Her questioning was led by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, the prosecuting attorney in the case.

She said she went to school that Monday and came home and in addition to her mother, brothers and sisters, Jodi Hammers — Procopio's caretaker or "mother" — and Cannon, "my mom's friend."

She said she went to bed later, around 9 or 10 p.m., and was sleeping in a closet with her younger sister, and Amariah was in her own bed with their baby sister. She said she awoke to hear her mother screaming. She got out of the closet and saw Amariah carrying the baby at the top of the steps, she said. They walked down the stairs side by side, she said.

She said she could partially see the living room but could not see the couch, her mother or Cannon, but she could hear her mother's voice in the living room, and she could see Procopio and "Mook," who was Anthony Cooper, a friend of Procopio who has a twin and who had been to their house before.

Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution.

"I remember that Steven shoots at everyone on the couch," the girl said, "then he turns his head and sees us."

She said he shot Amariah, then she ran upstairs and hid in the closet.

Asked again if she saw Procopio shoot her sister, she later said, "I don't know who shot Amariah, I'm not really sure."

The girl said she saw a gun in Procopio's hand and heard a bang, but she didn't know if he pointed the gun at her sister.

Taking the witness stand in the morning was New Castle detective Branddon Hallowich, who testified Hammer, with whom Procopio and Cooper were living in Pulaski, initially was charged in the case, but her charges later were dismissed, because "we never had evidence that Hammer was at the house" later that night.

He said Procopio's statement to the police about Cooper's involvement was the only evidence the police had in charging Cooper with the homicides. That's why he was offered a plea of third-degree murder, Hallowich said.

He said through interviews, he learned Procopio's role in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery, was that of the lookout person.

He said the 11-year-old — who testified — was interviewed after the shootings at the Children's Advocacy Center, where she gave a statement Procopio shot her sister. He said her three interviews lasted about 10 minutes each.

Hallowich said he prepared a photo array including Procopio's photo, and she picked him out during her interview. He said the reason for the forensic child interviews is to get truthful, consistent statements. He said the 7-year-old at the time was adamant she saw Steven shoot her sister.

The judge recessed the trial just before 1 p.m. until Tuesday morning, so he and the attorneys could discuss a technical issue that had arisen.

Procopio is facing two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and a firearms charge, in connection with killing the child and as an accused accomplice to the other two murders. He is in jail without bond.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

