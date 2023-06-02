Girl, 12, arrested in connection to fire at former mushroom farm, Lacey police say

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a large building at the former Ostrom’s mushroom farm, Lacey police announced late Thursday.

The girl was taken into custody with the assistance of a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer. School resource officers typically are police or deputies who work at area schools.

The girl also was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment of another juvenile on the same date near the location of the fire, according to Lacey police.

Several fire districts, including Lacey Fire District 3, were dispatched to the blaze in the 8300 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire damaged a vacant building estimated at 75,000 square feet, Lacey Fire Chief Steve Brooks said. Ostrom’s still owns the property, but hasn’t used it in more than a year after the mushroom business relocated to the Yakima area, he said.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Lacey fire crews and others fought the blaze Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.