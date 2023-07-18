Girl, 12, charged with throwing acid on 11-year-old girl at Detroit playground

A 12-year-old girl has been accused by authorities of throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit park, leaving the younger girl with severe burns, officials and the alleged victim's family said.

The 12-year-old girl, who was not publicly identified, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, July 18, on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and one count of felonious assault, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said in a press release.

"This is an extremely troubling set of allegations," Worthy said in the statement. "Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this."

The girl was released on a $10,000 bond "with a tether" Saturday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The girl's family has not been identified, and it is unclear if they have an attorney.

The family of Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old girl allegedly attacked with acid, told NBC affiliate WDIV the incident occurred on July 9 at a playground attached to Vernor Elementary School. Police confirmed in their statement the alleged attack occurred on July 9.

Deaira and her cousins were playing at the playground when Deaira saw a fight break out between one of her cousins and the 12-year-old girl, the family told WDIV.

After the altercation, which the family said Deaira was not involved in, Deaira returned to the playground to get her purse, according to WDIV and the family's GoFundMe page.

Deaira's family told WDIV the 12-year-old girl’s mother handed her a bottle filled with liquid, and the girl threw the liquid on Deaira.

"At first, it didn’t feel like it," Deaira told WDIV. "But then, like, two seconds later, it started burning and went through my shirt, my shorts."

"I was screaming and I was crying," she added.

Deaira suffered second and third-degree burns on her back, arms and legs, and spent at least three days in the burn unit at the hospital, according to WDIV and the GoFundMe.

"It is going to scar her for life," Domonique Summers, Deaira's mother, told WDIV. "It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this the rest of her life."

Detroit Police said in a statement to TODAY.com the case was being handled by the Detroit Public Schools Police Department (DPSPD), a separate entity.

DPSPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The Detroit Public Schools District said in a statement to TODAY.com that Detroit Police passed the incident to the school district's police department "only because the incident took place on one of our school's playground property."

"The incident did not involve our employees or was it connected to a District or school event," the school district said. "This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school."

The 12-year-old girl's case will be heard in the court's Juvenile Referee Department, according to NBC News.

