Girl, 12, nabbed for chucking debris from Times Square hotel window: police

A 12-year-old girl sparked the mayhem outside the InterContinental Hotel near Times Square in which a 24-year-old woman was injured after the pre-teen tossed objects from a window, police said Saturday.

Cops said the girl was in a room on the 32nd floor of the 36-story high-rise hotel on W. 44th St. when she began chucking glass objects out the hotel window onto the street below at about 5 p.m. Friday, cops said.

Smashing glass startled David Thabet, 31, who was working at his hot dog stand on a nearby corner.

“A lot of stuff came out the window,” Thabet told the Daily News, adding that a bottle crashed right next to his stand.

The falling debris hit a 24-year-old woman walking past the hotel. Cops called to the scene found the woman bleeding from the head, officials said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a minor injury.

Police cordoned off the block and began searching the hotel, zeroing in on a room on the 32nd floor, where they found the 12-year-old girl, another girl and two boys.

All four were taken into custody for questioning, but it quickly became clear that the 12-year-old was the one who threw the items out the hotel window.

The girl received a juvenile report for reckless endangerment and was returned to her family. The room’s other occupants were not charged.

Friday’s incident brought large crowds to the area and, at one point, an NYPD helicopter could be seen flying over the hotel.