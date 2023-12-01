Girl, 12, sexually assaulted by man claiming to be 15: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, and there may be more victims, San Diego police said Thursday.

Police say the suspect, who claimed to be a 15-year-old boy during his interactions with the victim, sexually assaulted the girl at her home.

“Investigators have reason to believe there might be other unreported victims who had been sexually assaulted by him either at their homes or his home,” police said in a release.

Police have only identified the suspect by his first name of Romero.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

