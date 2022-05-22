Girl, 12, shot near St. Petersburg fitness center

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg at Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The girl’s injury was not life threatening and she was treated for her injury, according to police.

Officers arrived at the fitness center, at 4301 13th Ave. S, about 9:30 p.m. on a call about shots fired. A nearby patrol officer saw several young people running away from the fitness center, according to police.

No suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.