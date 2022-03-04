Girl, 12, shot in West Englewood while celebrating birthday has died: officials

A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head in West Englewood while returning from a birthday dinner with her family has died, officials confirmed Friday.

Nyzireya Moore was shot about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday but she has died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police.

Earlier, Nyzireya was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital with severe brain injuries from the shooting that happened as she sat in the passenger’s seat of a car driven by a family member in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, when three men began firing from the street at a different car, according to a police report.

The targeted car sped northbound as the men apparently continued shooting, striking the passing family, the report stated.

The girl’s mother was in the car, and another female family member was driving, according to the report. When her family realized the girl had been shot, they immediately sought medical care, police said.

No one is in custody, police said Wednesday.

