Girl, 12, suffers serious arm injury in go-kart rollover on Sandyville Road

SANDYVILLE — A 12-year-old girl suffered serious injuries to her arm when the go-kart in which she was riding rolled over in the 4100 block of Cross Roads Road NE on Saturday evening, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy reported that the accident happened when a 15-year-old Sandyville boy was driving a go-kart with the family friend. They two were southbound on Sandyville Road when they went off the road and into the grass. They traveled approximately 50 feet in the grass before losing control and rolling the gas-powered vehicle.

The girl was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton by the East Sparta Volunteer Fire Department.

The boy suffered minor scrapes but did not require immediate medical treatment.

The report will be sent to the juvenile prosecutor for review upon completion.

The accident was reported at 8:39 p.m.

