Girl, 12, wrote mass shooting threat in bathroom at Grey Middle, Groveland cops say

A 12-year-old student at Grey Middle School was arrested Tuesday, accused of writing a mass shooting threat on the wall of a campus bathroom and blaming it on a classmate, according to a Groveland police report.

Detectives were called to the school on East Magnolia Street after administrators reported the threat, which was scrawled in blue marker on the wall inside a stall in a second-floor bathroom, the report said.

In an initial interview, the 12-year-old claimed that she had discovered the threat, which named her as a target, about 3 p.m. that day, the report said. The Orlando Sentinel is not naming the girl due to her age.

“Imma shoot up this school [tomorrow] and [the girl] XOXO,” said the writing, which went on to include profane insults against the 12-year-old.

The girl identified a classmate — who she claimed had threatened to shoot her multiple times — as the threat’s likely author, explaining the classmate falsely believed the 12-year-old had insulted a friend.

But during the interview, a detective noticed the girl had a blue mark on her own hand, according to the report, which prompted police to search her bag and find a notebook with handwriting that matched the threat.

Asked why she wrote the threat, the girl began to cry and said she did so “because she was upset” at the classmate she had falsely accused, who she said “bullies her,” according to the police report.

In a written statement, the 12-year-old confessed and said “she was sorry for what she did and that she has hurtful thoughts.”

The girl was arrested on a charge of written threats to conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

