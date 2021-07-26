Girl, 13, killed at picnic table in North Carolina drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested

Authorities on Sunday arrested four men in connection to a drive-by shooting in North Carolina that killed a 13-year-old girl who police said was struck by gunfire while sitting with friends at a picnic table.

Officers found the girl with a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Saturday in Monroe, about 25 miles southeast of downtown Charlotte. The girl was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

By Sunday night, Monroe police had arrested the four suspects in connection to the girl's death. Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, Darius Roland, 19, Jamarius McLain, and Jamarius Crowder, 22, were booked into Union County Jail and are being held for first-degree murder with no bond, officials said.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but no other victims were shot, police said. They added that the SUV believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered.

Following the incident, police pleaded with the public to help investigators identify the suspects. He noted that officers were talking with local residents and collecting video evidence.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department.