Girl, 13, killed in south Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police say

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in south Fort Worth on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m., near an LA Fitness located in the 3500 block of Altamesa Boulevard. Police were called to the area after a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said, they found the teenage girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead about 9:45 p.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the girl as 13-year-old Zakavia Walker. An autopsy is pending.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing. Police have not announced any arrests.