Girl, 13, pleads guilty to murdering UberEats driver during carjacking

The youngest attacker who took part in a March carjacking that left an Uber Eats driver dead in Washington D.C. pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge.

The girl, 13, appeared in a virtual court hearing where she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 23 death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, according to a Washington, D.C. court official. Other charges against her – including armed carjacking – will be dropped. Under the plea deal, she will be released from prison when she turns 21 if the maximum sentence is imposed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced July 6. Another girl, 15, involved in the carjacking pleaded guilty to a murder charge in May.

The teenagers attacked Anwar with a Taser in an attempt to carjack him near Nationals Park. He tried driving away and the vehicle careened into a nearby street, crashed and rolled over, according to a gruesome video posted online.

He was ejected from the car and died. The girls were later arrested and charged.

"All true?" the judge asked the girl in the hearing, according to the news outlet.

"Yes," she responded.

The judge then asked her to raise her right hand.

"How do you plead?" the judge asked.

"Guilty," she said.

A GoFundMe to help Anwar's family has raised more than $1 million.

"He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family," the fundraiser said.