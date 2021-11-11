Girl, 13, raped in Bronx park while on way home from school

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 13-year-old girl walking home from school was raped in a Bronx park, police said Thursday.

The sexual assault happened inside Crotona Park just past 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the sicko threw the victim to the ground and ripped off her leggings. After the assault he stole her cell phone and ran off. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police released a picture and video of the suspect from after the attack.

Anyone with information about the creep should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888-577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.

