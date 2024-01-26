Girl, 14, critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting, police say

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side, Chicago police said.

The girl was in a vacant lot on the 3000 block of West Lexington Street around 5:20 p.m. when someone inside a passing car opened fire, striking her multiple times, according to a police statement.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. No arrests had been made.