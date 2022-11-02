Girl, 14, killed in Erie shotgun shooting identified; charges filed against boyfriend, 16

Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the victim and to provide a link to her obituary.

Authorities have charged a 16-year-old Erie boy as an adult in a Saturday night shooting at a Chestnut Street apartment that killed his 14-year-old girlfriend.

Erie police filed two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering, possessing an instrument of crime and possession of a firearm by a minor against the defendant, Riley R. Shearer, of Erie, in the fatal shooting at 1611 Chestnut St.

Authorities said the girl, identified in her obituary as Audrey Maria Kellogg, was killed by a shotgun blast to the head when the weapon discharged while it was being handled in a bedroom of one of the two apartments located in the Chestnut Street duplex.

Shearer was waving the gun around when it went off, after the gun's owner had previously taken the weapon away from him, according to the affidavit attached to Shearer's criminal complaint. The affidavit describes Shearer as Audrey's boyfriend, and the affidavit identifies Audrey only by her initials, A.K.

Shearer told detectives who interviewed him after the shooting that he was attempting to "clear" the gun, or "believed that it was safe," when he fired it, the detectives wrote in the affidavit.

"I killed her," Shearer told witnesses at the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Shearer, who authorities said is being detained, had not been arraigned on the charges as of Wednesday morning. Erie police charged him as an adult under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

Shearer is a freshman at Erie High School, according to the Erie School District. Audrey was in eighth grade at Walnut Creek Middle School in the Millcreek Township School District, according to the Millcreek district and her obituary.

More:Update: 16-year-old boy held in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in Erie; shotgun involved

Story continues

Teen accused of acting with 'extreme indifference'

Erie police charged Shearer with a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault for causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, according to language in the charge. He is also charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault for causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to that charge.

The five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering that Shearer faces, all second-degree misdemeanors, relate to the five other people who were inside the Chestnut Street apartment when the shotgun was handled and discharged on Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities said Shearer, Audrey and another 16-year-old boy had gone to 1611 Chestnut St. late Saturday afternoon to hang out. Four adults who live in the apartment, including a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, were home at the time, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

The shooting was reported on Saturday at 7:42 p.m.

Shotgun was legally owned by resident of apartment

Erie police officers arrived at the duplex four minutes after the shooting was reported and found Audrey deceased in a bedroom with a gunshot wound, Spizarny said.

Investigators said they determined that Shearer, Audrey and another person were in the bedroom when Shearer found a shotgun in the bedroom. While handling the weapon, it discharged one round, which struck the girl, Spizarny said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said.

Erie police impounded the shotgun, which is legally owned by one of the residents of the apartment, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

According to information in Shearer's criminal complaint, the shotgun had been in a closet in the bedroom when Shearer picked it up and began handling it. One of the residents of the apartment took the gun away from Shearer, told him not to touch it, and placed it in another area of the bedroom, according to the complaint. Shearer later retrieved the gun again and was handling it when the weapon discharged and Audrey was shot, investigators said.

All of the people who were at the apartment at the time of the shooting were taken to the Erie police station and were questioned following the shooting, Lorah said.

The shooting remains under investigation, he said.

Staff writer Ed Palattella contributed to this report.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Girl, 14, killed in Erie shotgun shooting ID'd; boyfriend, 16, charged