Girl, 14, killed in London flat fire with boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder

The fire is being treated as arson - UkNewsinPictures

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a fire at a block of flats in east London as police arrest a boy, 16, on suspicion of murder.

Five others were also injured in the blaze on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham, but they have since been discharged from hospital.

The fire is being treated as arson. Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the flats at 5.28pm on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and police are investigating.

A police cordon near Tollgate Road in Beckton following the fire - Yui Mok

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the north east command unit, said: "My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

"Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns."

A crime scene and safety cordons remain in place, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR