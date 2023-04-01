Girl, 14, shot overnight in West Pullman neighborhood, cops say

A 14-year-old girl was wounded when gunfire from outside struck her inside of her West Pullman residence, Chicago Police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., the girl heard gunshots from the street in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue and immediately felt pain in the leg.

She was struck twice in the left thigh, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

