Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

An innocent 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday.

The teen was near the basketball courts outside NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses near the corner of Schieffelin Avenue and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out.

A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Hospital where she was treated for a minor injury.

Police believe the gunman was aiming at a rival when a stray bullet hit the girl. The teen victim was not involved in the incident, cops said.

No other injuries were reported.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.