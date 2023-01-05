Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal

A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected a plea deal Thursday.

In court, the judge offered Nicole Jackson a plea deal of 20 years in prison and restitution, but she declined the deal.

Jackson had also tried to convince the judge to remove her counsel, but the judge denied her request.

Her lawyers had encouraged her to take the plea deal.

Deputies said Jackson, then 14 years old, and a 12-year-old boy ran off from an Enterprise children’s home in June 2021, broke into a house and shot at deputies.

Jackson is due back in court for a hearing Feb. 6.

Jury selection in Jackson’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

