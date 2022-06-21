Girl, 15, arrested following knife attack at Davis Park in Modesto

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday evening following a knife fight at Davis Community Park on College Avenue in Modesto.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were in a physical fight at the park when the younger one allegedly pulled out a knife and a Taser and used both on the victim. The victim suffered a cut on her hand.

Two boys, 16 and 17, intervened and sustained superficial cuts, one to his arm and the other to his hand.

Bear said a passerby saw the fight, approached the group and called police.

The three victims tried to leave in a truck but were stopped by a responding officer about a block from the park. The 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital to receive stitches, while the boys refused treatment.

The 15-year-old was apprehended at the scene and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault. The knife and Taser were both recovered, Bear said.