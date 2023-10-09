Girl, 15, beaten, head pushed under water during robbery at Stadium Park in Canton

CANTON ‒ A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was beaten and held under water during a robbery at Stadium Park, according to investigators.

Canton police report they believe the incident occurred Friday afternoon in a wooded area west of the 1600 block of Stadium Park Drive NE.

The assault was reported at 4:56 p.m. by a woman who lives nearby. She requested an ambulance after she saw the girl bleeding with two black eyes.

An officer who interviewed the victim at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital said medical personnel told them the girl had several injuries that might be major, including a cut on the back of her head. Her eyes were swollen shut. She had severe bruising on her face, arms, back and knees. Critically hypothermic, she was covered in a warming blanket.

The victim told police she was beaten with sticks and punched with fists. She said an assailant took her school-issued iPad and hit her with it. She said she was grabbed her by her hair and had her head shoved under water. The victim told the officer she swam into the water to get away. The attacker took her iPad.

The victim initially told police she was attacked by two girls but later identified a single assailant. She said she did not initially say who attacked her because she was scared.

Police are not identifying the suspect because no charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Girl, 15, beaten and robbed at Stadium Park in Canton