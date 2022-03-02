Girl, 15, critically injured crashing stolen car during Bronx joyride

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured when she crashed a stolen car during a Bronx joyride with three of her friends, cops said Wednesday.

The driver and her three pals — another 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — swiped a 2018 Nissan Sentra in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning and drove it five miles south into the Bronx, according to police.

The girl driving slammed into a concrete divider and toll booth inside a parking lot for Orchard Beach about 10:45 am., cops said.

Medics rushed all four teens to Jacobi Medical Center, where the girl driving remains in critical condition. The other three teens were in stable condition.

Investigators charged all four teens with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property late Tuesday.