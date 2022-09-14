Girl, 15, dies of overdose at Hollywood high school as friend is hospitalized

Two teenage girls suffered overdoses at a Los Angeles-area high school Tuesday, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized, police said Wednesday.

Police say the girls are believed to have attempted to buy Percocet pills, and note that it’s “common for drug dealers to lace pills with fentanyl.”

Authorities launched an investigation after a parent found his missing stepdaughter, who appeared to be an overdose victim, at Bernstein High School in Hollywood.

The girl then told him that her friend was inside a bathroom.

“The parent found a school employee, entered the women’s restroom, and found an apparent overdose victim who was unresponsive,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“The parent administered aid as directed by 9-1-1. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.”

Police were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. local time. Neither of the girls have been identified, but police say both were 15 years old, according to NBC News.

Percocet is a powerful pain killer. The girls are believed to have bought pills from Lexington Park in Hollywood, according to police.