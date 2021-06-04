Girl, 15, gets max sentence in fatal Uber Eats carjacking, to be released when she turns 21

The 15-year-old girl convicted of killing Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, during a botched Washington D.C., carjacking was sentenced Friday to be held in a youth detention facility until she turns 21 years of age.

During a virtual hearing, Washington D.C., Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz told the defendant, "I hope you fully appreciate how much pain you caused."

Leibovitz handed down the harshest sentence available to her for a minor in the district. She will be held in the custody of the city's Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Three of Mr. Anwar’s relatives gave emotional victim’s statements to the court. His daughter said she could never forgive her father’s assailants for snatching him away "so mercilessly... I hope [you] realize with time what you have done. I can never, and will never, forgive you."

Anwar was killed on March 23 when two girls allegedly assaulted him with a Taser during an attempted carjacking near Nationals Park. Video footage of the incident posted to social media appears to show someone driving the car away with Anwar clinging to the vehicle before it crashes and flips on a nearby street.

Anwar was ejected and died. The girls were detained at the scene.

Anwar’s relatives told the judge he was a family man with a kind heart who worked in Kuwait for many years to support his family in Pakistan before they finally were able to move to the United States to chase the American Dream.

His daughter also pointed out that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was "failed by the law in this city. Is the law protecting us or them? Why was she not in a facility that day?"

The girl spoke briefly, saying she would "never intentionally murder somebody, or intentionally hurt somebody. I just want them to know that I apologize. If I could take it back I would."

A 13-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Anwar's death on Thursday will be sentenced July 6. The stiffest penalty she can receive is the same as her alleged accomplice.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case told Fox News the incident is tragic for all sides involved, including the youthful defendants, who will have to reconcile with their actions for the rest of their lives. The video footage taken of the deadly crash aided investigators, the source said.

"It was very fortunate that they were able to get things memorialized on video footage," the source said. "It was helpful for the case but also it's hard for the people that are impacted by it."