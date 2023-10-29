Girl, 15, injured after shooting on Mill Creek street, officials say

MILL CREEK - A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Mill Creek.

The shooting happened out on the street, on the 700 block of North 47th Street, a little before 1:30 Sunday morning, officials said.

16th District police responded and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Police took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was treated for her injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them.

This shooting follows a violent Saturday that saw five people injured and one man killed.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.