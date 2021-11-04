Girl, 16, and man, 19, shot near Chicago Vocational on South Side

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting near Chicago Vocational high school in Stony Island Park Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., Chicago Police responded to the 2000 block of East 87th Street, where two people were shot while near the sidewalk, police said in an email.

The girl and the man were both struck in the thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.