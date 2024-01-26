Girl, 16, arrested over Bradford city centre PCSO assault

A teenager has been arrested after a Police Community Support Officer was assaulted in Bradford city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old girl had been detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer following an incident on Wednesday night.

She was later bailed pending further inquiries, a force spokesperson said.

A dispersal order running until Saturday afternoon had been put in place for the city centre, they added.

The order, which gives officers the power to move on from the area anyone they suspect of causing anti-social behaviour, was issued on Thursday afternoon and would remain in effect until 16:15 GMT on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Insp Richard Baildon, of Bradford city neighbourhood policing team, said: "Youths continue to cause a nuisance in the city centre and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The dispersal order is constantly reviewed. We hope by using the power it will reduce the likelihood of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and to prevent further crime and disorder."

The area covered by the order was bordered by Croft Street, Leeds Road, Well Street, Canal Road, Valley Road, Midland Road, Drewton Road, Westgate, Godwin Street and Princes Way, according to police.

