Girl, 16 boy, 15 wounded in shooting in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

A company that makes a chastity device for people with a penis that can be controlled by a partner over the internet exposed users’ email addresses, plaintext passwords, home addresses and IP addresses, and — in some cases — GPS coordinates, due to several flaws in its servers, according to a security researcher. The researcher, who asked to remain anonymous because he wanted to separate his professional life from the kink-related work he does, said he gained access to a database containing records of more than 10,000 users, thanks to two vulnerabilities. As of publication, the company has yet to fix the vulnerabilities, and did not respond to repeated requests for comment from TechCrunch.