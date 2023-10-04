Girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Loop attack

A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood late Tuesday, police said.

The attack occurred at 11:28 p.m. while the girl was at the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street. The downtown block is just north of the Harold Washington Library and covered by L tracks.

She was in a “physical altercation” with an unknown woman, police said. The woman took out a knife and stabbed her twice in the chest before fleeing.

The 16-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the girl Wednesday morning as Heaven Taylor of the Chatham neighborhood.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing, police said.

The is the fifth Loop homicide this year, according to police. Homicides have been nearly cut in half in the busy downtown district this year, while shootings this year are just one third of what they were this time last night, police data shows.