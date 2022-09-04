Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree

A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the final victim of a random shooting spree that left three people dead and another wounded a week ago Sunday on Detroit's north side.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed that the previous unidentified victim is Ja'Miyah Lawrence after she was identified by her family, which had reported her missing, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Ja'Miyah was killed near Margareta and Wyoming around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, when police say Dontae Ramon Smith went on a random shooting spree. Also killed were LaRi Jobina Brisco, a mother of five, and Chayne Lewis Lee, 28. The gunman wounded 76-year-old John Palik and his dog Kingston.

Ja'Miyah 's mother, Latoya Foster, told WDIV that her daughter had run away the evening prior to the shooting after they got into an argument and she took the teen's cell phone away. She reported her daughter missing that Sunday but didn't find out until several days later that her daughter had been killed, the TV station said.

“To identify your 16-year-old is the hardest thing, the hardest thing any mother can endure,” Foster said.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral arrangements. Her mother wrote on the site that her daughter loved nachos, dancing and she enjoyed being a help to others.

"Ja’miyah was everything to everybody she came across, she was the light of my day, a great sister, an even better daughter, a great listener & an amazing praise dancer," said Foster in her GoFundMe post.

Her mother also mentioned in the post that Ja'Miyah dreamed of becoming a nurse like her but that was cut short after her daughter "came across evil".

“I pray that my daughter’s death is a wake up call for all of them,” she said. “It is not OK to get (mad) at your parents and just run out of the house. You don’t know if you’re coming back. I thought I knew my daughter was coming back. I just knew she was.”

Smith, 19, was arrested by Detroit police hours after the killing spree. The 19-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, five counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony and one count for torturing an animal. He pleaded not guilty on all charges during the arraignment hearing Wednesday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.

