Girl, 17, among 10 injured, including 4 critically, following shooting in Charleston

A 17-year-old girl was among 10 people injured following a mass shooting at a party in Charleston, South Carolina Monday evening, police said.

The incident unfolded as officers were dispatched to a lot where people were partying regarding a noise complaint and, upon arriving to the scene, they took on gunfire, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, FOX Carolina reported.

"Immediately the officer took gunfire," Reynolds said. "Two shots went into his cruiser.

"Let me tell you something. As we stand here right now, we’re lucky we don’t have a dead cop or dead citizens or dead community members," the police chief added.

The officers remained in the cruiser, which was struck by several bullets. At least two entered the vehicle and one landed in the headrest of the driver’s seat, police said.

WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN WITH PISTOL SHOOTS, KILLS MAN FIRING AT GRADUATION PARTY: 'SAVED SEVERAL LIVES'

The officer suffered minor injuries from the glass that broke as the bullets entered, Reynolds added. Four people were critically injured in the shooting, police said.

The shooting then overflowed into the surrounding community and "multiple people" suffered gunshot injuries, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said, according to the report.

"The crime scene spanned many blocks, many blocks. So we’ve been out all night," Reynolds said.

BIDEN DOESN’T SUPPORT BAN ON ALL HANDGUN SALES, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS

The John C. Calhoun Monument in Marion Square on June 18, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the downtown shooting was the latest in 230 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

"It’s May 31. That’s day number 151. And that means there’s just over one-and-a-half mass shootings per day in America," Tecklenburg said. "Every 16 hours in our country, there’s a mass shooting. Think about that, y’all: Every 16 hours in America, there’s a mass shooting. Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m angry about it. I’m mad about it. I’m fed up. And I concur with many of our citizens here and across this country that enough is enough."

Story continues

"Thankfully, we're counting our blessings that no one in this incident was killed," Tecklenburg added.

PARENTS WEIGH IN ON SCHOOL SAFETY AFTER UVALDE SHOOTING

The Charleston Police Department said three people were arrested past midnight on Tuesday, though none were believed to be responsible for the shooting.

One individual was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and two women were arrested sometime later as fights broke out after the shooting. Two officers were injured in the altercations.

Charleston police officers in Charleston, South Carolina on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Tahira McGee was charged with second-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest and Ayesha Saleemah McGee was charged with third-degree assault and battery, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said, per the report.