Girl, 17, critically injured in Kapolei stabbing; woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Apr. 29—Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection with an early morning stabbing Thursday in Kapolei that left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.

Emergency Medical Serv ­ices personnel were summoned to an Alohikea Street residence at about 3 :45 a.m. for a victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Nearly a half-hour later, police arrested the 18-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder at 1055 Alohikea St., the address of the Hale Moena Ohana apartment building.

A police spokesperson said the suspect and victim know each other and were involved in an argument prior to the stabbing.

Police did not indicate in which unit the incident occurred. A resident who lives on the 12th floor of the building said she saw police stationed at the front door of a unit at the end of the hallway at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Hale Moena Ohana, a 13-story building with 143 units reserved for low-income households, opened in 2021. Next to the high-rise is Hale Moena Kupuna, a 154-unit apartment building for low-income seniors.

Laura Zaner, vice president of corporate marketing at The Michaels Organization, which serves as property manager for Hale Moena Ohana, declined to comment on the stabbing except to say the company is cooperating with the police investigation.------This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.------