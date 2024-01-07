Girl, 17, dies after house fire in Kansas City’s Northland that hospitalized five others

A 17-year-old girl died following a house fire early Sunday in Kansas City’s Northland.

Crews responded around 2:40 a.m. to the fire in the 8300 block of Northeast 103rd Terrace, where they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story house, according to Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Five people, including three children and two adults, were taken to hospitals for to evaluate potential injuries and smoke inhalation.

Those who had been evacuated told crews that one other child was still in the home. Fire officials confirmed around 9:50 a.m. that the girl had died.

The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.