Girl, 17, dies after shot in the face in Brooklyn, police say

A teenage girl has died after she was shot in the face in the Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday evening, police said.

The girl was identified Thursday as 17-year-old Shayma Roman, the New York City police department said.

Officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. to a 911 call about a female shot in front of an apartment at 1225 Eastern Parkway and found the teen shot in the face.

She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting, police said to NBC New York.

“I live on the fourth floor of the building. I heard the shots, three or four shots, bam bam bam, when I looked out the window I see the little girl on the floor in the next building,” witness Walter Gonzalez said to the station.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

No information regarding any suspects has been released.

