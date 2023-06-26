Girl, 17, killed and 3 others wounded in shooting in Houston, police say

A 17-year-old girl was killed and three other young people were injured after two groups exchanged gunfire in southwest Houston early Sunday, police said.

The shooting unfolded after an altercation outside of a business, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said at a news conference on Sunday. At some point, he said, two groups of individuals began "shooting at each other."

Police believe there were at least two shooters among the groups, Martin said.

A 17-year-old girl who was "about to turn 18," was killed, he said.

Three others were taken to local hospitals, with an 18-year-old girl transported by the Houston Fire Department and the other two victims, men aged 18 and 20, were taken in private vehicles. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Martin said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Police said no weapons were recovered in the incident.

"It was a very chaotic scene," Martin said as he urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com