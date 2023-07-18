Girl,17,second person to die after Hartford home invasion shootout, police say

Jul. 18—The teen was in a house in the Barry Square neighborhood when men from Philadelphia arrived to rob the occupants, according to police and the mayor.

Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, of East Annsbury Street, Philadelphia, is awaiting arraignment on charges that include home invasion and criminal attempt to commit murder, Boisvert said. With Vega-Martinez's death, the charges are expected to be upgraded, he said.

A second Philadelphia man, Joseph Vargas-Mercado, 25, also died in what police said was an exchange of gunfire in the house — which Boisvert and Mayor Luke Bronin said had a large amount of cash and a money-counting machine.

According to Boisvert, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Maple Avenue shortly before 3:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call reporting a girl had been shot. While officers were on their way, they saw a car crashed nearby at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street.

A passenger of the car had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition, Boisvert said. His status wasn't clear Tuesday. His connection to the shooting was also not immediately clear.

At the same time, officers arrived at the Maple Avenue house and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Connecticut Children's, where she was initially listed in critical condition, he said.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wethersfield Avenue on a report of two men with gunshot wounds who were being dropped off in the area. The two men were taken to Hartford Hospital, where Vargas-Mercado was pronounced dead.

The other was listed in critical condition. He later was identified as Frank-Nieves. As of Tuesday morning, his charges are: home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder; three counts of unlawful restraint; two counts of risk injury to a minor; criminal possession of a firearm and impersonating an officer. The latter charge stems from the allegation that he was wearing a badge around his neck, Boisvert said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.