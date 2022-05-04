Girl, 2, dies in apparent drowning in Brunswick home swimming pool

Police lights

Brunswick police are looking into the apparent drowning death of a 2-year-old girl Tuesday evening.

Police said the girl was found about 6:30 p.m. unresponsive in a swimming pool at a residence in the 1800 block of Paul Drive.

First responders gave her medical care at the scene, but the girl was pronounced dead after she was taken to an area hospital, police said in a release on social media.

Brunswick police said they continue to investigate the girl's death.

Brunswick City Schools issued a statement on the death of the unnamed preschool student, saying its crisis response team was ready to help pupils and staff.

"Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn," the statement said.

