Girl, 2, dies after being struck by vehicle in 3100 block of S.E. California Avenue

Topeka police investigated at what appeared to be the scene of a traffic accident in the 3100 block of S.E. California Avenue.

A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday afternoon in the 3100 block of S.E. California Avenue said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

Further details, including the victim's name, weren't immediately being made available.

