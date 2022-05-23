Girl, 2, drowns in pool in accident at house in Hurst, medical examiner’s office says

A 2-year-old girl died on Saturday after she drowned in a swimming pool at her house in Hurst, police said.

Autumn Polley was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. She drowned in an accident at the house in the 500 block of Brookfield Drive, the office reported.

The Hurst police and fire departments responded to the drowning report about 5:45 p.m.

Police and the Texas Child Protective Services office are investigating the death. Police did not release other information about the circumstances of the drowning.