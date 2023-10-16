Girl, 3, critically injured in fall from fourth story window, Tampa police say

A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Monday after she fell from a fourth story window of a Tampa apartment building a day earlier, police said.

Police responded to the Mosaic Westshore Apartments about 4:40 p.m. Sunday after a report that a girl who fell from an open bedroom window, according to police. The girl was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical but stable condition on Monday morning, police said.

The incident appears to be accidental and no criminal charges were pending Monday, police said. Police did not release the girl’s name and said the family has asked for privacy.