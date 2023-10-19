Girl, 3, dies after falling from Tampa apartment window, police say

A 3-year-old girl who fell from an open fourth-story bedroom window of a Tampa apartment building Sunday has died, police announced Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Mosaic Westshore Apartments, 110 S. Hoover Blvd., around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The agency said she later died of her injuries.

“As a parent myself, I know the extent a parent will go to ensure the safety of their child. It is absolutely heartbreaking that a child lost their life in such a tragic manner,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release Wednesday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve the life-altering loss of their child.”

Police did not release the girl’s name.

In an earlier release, the department said the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information indicated the fall was accidental “and there are no criminal charges pending at this time.”