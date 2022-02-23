Girl, 3, taken to Meritus Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle in Hagerstown

A 3-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening on South Potomac Street near Bester Elementary School, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.

Authorities were called to the scene at 6:40 p.m., the supervisor said.

The girl suffered priority two injuries and was taken to Meritus Medical Center, the supervisor said. Priority one injuries are the most serious.

More details about the incident and the girl's condition were not available Tuesday night.

