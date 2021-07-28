Girl, 4, hospitalized after alleged shooting in east Detroit, police say

Jul. 28—Detroit police are investigating an alleged shooting Tuesday on the city's east side that left a 4-year-old girl injured.

Workers at Children's Hospital of Michigan alerted officers around 2:55 p.m. that they were treating a child who had been brought there after she reportedly had been struck, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the city police department.

Officers were told the girl was wounded at a park near Jefferson and Chene, Kirkwood said.

Investigators did not have a description of a suspect and were canvassing an area searching for evidence late Tuesday, Kirkwood said.

"We haven't been able to find a scene yet," she said. "We're still trying to determine what happened at this point and time."

Other details were not available, and no one else was reported to have been injured, Kirkwood said.

Meanwhile, the 4-year-old remained hospitalized in critical condition, she said.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

mhicks@detroitnews.com