Girl, 5, dies in Englewood house fire

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Englewood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Firefighters and police responded to a multifamily home 500 block of West Marquette Road around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the girl was unresponsive inside the building, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene.

At least four other building residents were displaced by the fire, police said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.