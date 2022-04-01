Girl, 5, dies in watery crash following police chase of kidnapping suspect in Jacksonville

Police search around a retention pond off Interstate 95 and Florida 9B after a Thursday-night chase and crash left a 5-yar-old girl dead.

A 5-year-old girl is dead after the car she was in skidded into a Southside retention pond during a high-speed chase of a kidnapping suspect across Jacksonville, the Sheriff's Office said.

The chase, which ended near Durbin Creek, began on the Northside and spanned 25 to 30 miles with speeds in the 90s, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sentence remains intact: Judge denies motion to reduce prison sentence for Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapper

Donald Smith: The abduction and murder of Cherish Perrywinkle

It started about 8 p.m. with a report of a woman armed with a knife kidnapping the girl near Biscayne Boulevard and Dunn Avenue, police told news partner First Coast News. The woman and child apparently knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship was not released.

While responding to the scene, an officer spotted a car driven by a woman that matched the description and a chase ensued heading south, police said. Multiple patrol cars joined the pursuit.

JSO: 5-year-old girl dead after car crashes into pond following high-speed chase, kidnapping

Abduction: 2 Jacksonville men arrested in beating and kidnapping of young victim

Good Samaritans: Church members foil car theft, rescue children inside and detain suspect

As the woman tried to exit Interstate 95 at Florida 9B, she crashed into a retention pond, police said. Officers already on scene jumped in but could only rescue the woman. She was taken into custody and to a hospital.

Divers later found the child at the bottom of the pond, police said. No names have been released as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Kidnapped Jacksonville girl dies when car crashes into I-95 pond