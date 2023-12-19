Girl, 5, pistol-whipped by masked crooks in Staten Island home invasion

A 5-year-old girl was pistol-whipped during a Staten Island home invasion by four masked crooks, police said Tuesday.

The intruders, three of them brandishing guns, kicked open the front door of the home near near Livingston Ave. and Queen St. about 12:40 a.m. Monday, cops said.

The NYPD released chilling surveillance footage showing the robbers, each wearing hoodies and masks, entering the home and searching the residence with a flashlight.

They confronted the terrified family, demanding money and jewelry, police said. A 33-year-old woman was pistol-whipped along with the young girl/

A 4-year-old boy and a 54-year-old were also in the home but not hurt.

The crooks fled with only a stolen cell phone.

The two victims were taken by medics to Staten Island University Hospital with cuts and bleeding to their faces.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the crooks and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.