Girl, 5, requires surgery for injuries from child abuse, St. Petersburg police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 5-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition with injuries from abuse so serious she required surgery, St. Petersburg police said.

Police were called to a home by fire rescue crews about 1:44 a.m. Monday as they treated the girl for a head injury, according to a news release.

Doctors later determined that the girl had suffered severe head trauma and other injuries and had scars, including bite marks, all over her body.

Police arrested William Green, 32, on two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. Green was the only adult caregiver in the home when the child was injured, police said. There were no other children in the house.

Police did not identify the girl or her relationship with Green, or provide an address, citing exemptions to Florida’s public records law for certain crime victims.