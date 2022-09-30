Girl, 6, was ‘accidentally’ shot in back by teen cousin ‘handling’ gun, Macon cops say

A 6-year-old Macon girl was wounded Tuesday when a Glock 19 pistol her teenage cousin was handling “accidentally discharged,” Bibb County cops say.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. at 1732 Wren Ave. in a neighborhood between Henderson Stadium and Eisenhower Parkway.

According to arrest warrants for the teen who was allegedly “handling” the gun when it fired, a bullet struck the 6-year-old in her lower back.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement Tuesday that the girl may have been “grazed” and that she was in “stable condition” at a county hospital.

The child’s cousin, 17-year-old Holden Fort, who according to jail records lived at the house, has been charged with felony and misdemeanor gun-possession crimes and second-degree cruelty to children.

Fort was released from the Bibb lockup Thursday morning after posting a $20,240 bond.