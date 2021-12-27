Girl, 6, among three wounded in Taft drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, deputies say

Three people — including a 6-year-old girl — were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Taft on Christmas Eve, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

In a statement, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Leila Freeze said deputies were called to the 9000 block of 5th Avenue, not far from Sally Ride Elementary, about 6:10 p.m. Friday.

They had received a report about an unidentified shooter firing into a home from a moving vehicle. Freeze said deputies arrived to find three victims, including the girl, a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were hospitalized. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The statement said “suspects” fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No descriptive information about the suspects has been released and the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if a motive for the violence was known.

