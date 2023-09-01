Girl, 6, injured in Orlando drive-by shooting dies, mother remains hospitalized

A 6-year-old girl injured in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday has died, Orlando police said Friday.

The girl’s mother, who was also shot, remains hospitalized.

Police said the pair were not the intended targets of the drive-by shooting, which happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Poppy Avenue.

Police identified the girl as Ajahliyah Hashim. Officers said a 19-year-old man, identified as Isaiyah Wright, also died in the shooting.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez said Ajahliyah was a student at Eagle’s Nest Elementary.

“Our students should not have to live in a world where their lives are in danger in their own neighborhoods,” Vazquez said on social media. “I cannot imagine the pain Ajahliyah’s family is going through. We can not accept that these tragedies have become all too common in our community.”

Orlando police said they are actively investigating the shooting and seeking additional information.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Orlando police at 911 or report an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

